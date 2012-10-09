FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Arabia finds new gas field in Red Sea-agency
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2012 / 5:06 PM / 5 years ago

Saudi Arabia finds new gas field in Red Sea-agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Aramco, the world’s largest energy company, has discovered a new gas field in the Red Sea, 26 kilometres North West of the port of Daba, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday quoting the oil minister.

Gas flowed at the rate of 10 million cubic feet a day at a test well at the depth of 17,700 feet, Ali al-Naimi was quoted as saying.

Naimi said more wells would be drilled in order to evaluate the size of the field.

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil exporter, is looking for gas all over the kingdom to boost gas production to help meet rapidly rising Saudi fuel demand.

Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas reserves mostly lie in the Eastern Province of the country. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.