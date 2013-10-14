FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Aramco set to use unconventional gas for power plant
#Energy
October 14, 2013

Saudi Aramco set to use unconventional gas for power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAEGU, South Korea, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil exporter, will use unconventional gas to fire a 1,000 Megawatt power plant after two years of drilling, Chief Executive Khalid al-Falih said on Monday, pointing to the spread of the U.S. shale gas boom.

“Only two years after launching our own unconventional gas programme, in the northern region of Saudi Arabia, we are ready to commit gas for the development of a 1,000 MW power plant which will feed a massive phosphate mining and manufacturing sector,” the head of Saudi Arabia’s national oil company said at the World Energy Congress in South Korea.

He said the firm was also on track to increase average conventional oil recovery to 70 percent, double the global average. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Ed Davies)

