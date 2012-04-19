FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Aramco testing new Karan gas units -sources
April 19, 2012 / 7:35 AM / 5 years ago

Saudi Aramco testing new Karan gas units -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 19 (Reuters)- - State oil giant Saudi Aramco has started commissioning the first train of an expanded gas processing facility for Karan, its first non-associated offshore gas field, three industry sources said this week.

Gas from the offshore field, which should reduce Saudi oil consumption this summer, will be processed at the Khursaniyah plant through three new production lines, known as trains, each with a capacity of 600 million cubic feet per day (mcfd).

“They introduced gas to train one, it is already under commissioning,” an industry source said.

Construction work for the four parts of the project is almost complete, sources said. Work includes offshore platforms, a 47-km pipeline, a power plant, together with facilities for gas drying and sulfur removal.

Aramco is expected to gradually increase production in the next two to three months once the two other trains are completed and commissioned, sources said. An Aramco spokesman could not comment on the project status.

Aramco aimed to produce 400 mcfd of gas to meet peak summer demand when Karan first started production last year. It plans to raise production to 1.5 billion cfd by June 2012, with full production of 1.8 bcfd seen in April 2013.

The ramp up of Karan should help Saudi Arabia burn less crude in its power plants this summer. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, editing by Daniel Fineren)

