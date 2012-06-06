FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia economic growth slows a bit
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2012 / 9:55 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia economic growth slows a bit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, grew 5.94 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter of this year, the government’s statistics department said on Wednesday.

That marked a minor slowdown from the 6.6 percent growth recorded in the fourth quarter of last year.

The private sector expanded 6.33 percent in real terms last quarter, again outpacing the state sector, which grew 4.24 percent. The oil sector grew 7.17 percent.

The country’s total exports of goods and services jumped 22.94 percent to 384 billion riyals ($102 billion) on the back of high oil prices and energy production, while imports increased 16.11 percent to 182 billion riyals.

The price of Brent crude oil was above $120 a barrel for much of the first quarter. It has since declined to as low as $95 a barrel this week, suggesting economic growth may slow further later this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.