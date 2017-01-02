TABLE-Saudi Q3 GDP growth down to 0.9 percent, slowest in over three years

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, grew 0.9 percent from a year earlier in the third quarter of 2016, compared to 1.4 percent in the second quarter, data from the Central Department of Statistics showed. It was the slowest growth since 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2013. SAUDI GDP Q3/16 Q2/16 Q1/16 Q4/15 Q3/15 (constant 2010 prices, pct) (Y/Y) 0.9 1.4 1.5 1.8 4.5 Oil sector 3.6 1.6 5.1 4.5 6.2 Non-oil sector -0.7 0.4 -0.7 -0.5 2.9 NOTE. Latest figures are preliminary. Year-earlier figures are revised. Base year is 2010. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)