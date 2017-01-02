FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
TABLE-Saudi Q3 GDP growth down to 0.9 percent, slowest in over three years
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 2, 2017 / 9:45 AM / 8 months ago

TABLE-Saudi Q3 GDP growth down to 0.9 percent, slowest in over three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product, adjusted for
inflation, grew 0.9 percent from a year earlier in the third quarter of 2016,
compared to 1.4 percent in the second quarter, data from the Central Department
of Statistics showed.
    It was the slowest growth since 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2013.
        
   SAUDI GDP                         Q3/16   Q2/16   Q1/16   Q4/15   Q3/15  
(constant 2010 prices, pct) (Y/Y)     0.9     1.4     1.5     1.8     4.5    
   Oil sector                         3.6     1.6     5.1     4.5     6.2    
   Non-oil sector                    -0.7     0.4    -0.7    -0.5     2.9    
       
   NOTE. Latest figures are preliminary. Year-earlier figures are revised. Base
year is 2010.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.