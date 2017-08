DUBAI, July 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, grew 1.5 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter of this year, slowing from a revised growth rate of 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015, the government said on Sunday.

The oil sector expanded 5.1 percent while the non-oil sector shrank 0.7 percent, the state statistics office said.