TABLE-Saudi Q2 GDP growth edges down to 1.4 pct y/y

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, grew 1.4 percent from a year earlier in the second quarter of 2016, compared to 1.5 percent in the first quarter, data from the Central Department of Statistics showed. SAUDI GDP Q2/16 Q1/16 Q4/15 Q3/15 Q2/15 (constant 2010 prices, pct) (Y/Y) 1.4 1.5 1.8 4.0 4.9 Oil sector 1.6 5.1 4.5 4.7 6.5 Non-oil sector 0.4 -0.7 -0.5 3.4 4.1 NOTE. Latest figures are preliminary. Base year is 2010. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Jon Boyle)