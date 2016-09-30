FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Saudi Q2 GDP growth edges down to 1.4 pct y/y
September 30, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Saudi Q2 GDP growth edges down to 1.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product, adjusted for
inflation, grew 1.4 percent from a year earlier in the second quarter of 2016,
compared to 1.5 percent in the first quarter, data from the Central Department
of Statistics showed.
    
   SAUDI GDP                         Q2/16   Q1/16   Q4/15   Q3/15  Q2/15   
(constant 2010 prices, pct) (Y/Y)     1.4     1.5     1.8     4.0    4.9     
   Oil sector                         1.6     5.1     4.5     4.7    6.5     
   Non-oil sector                     0.4    -0.7    -0.5     3.4    4.1     
       
   NOTE. Latest figures are preliminary. Base year is 2010.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
