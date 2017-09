DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Two German diplomats survived an attack while on a visit to eastern Saudi Arabia on Monday, Saudi state news agency SPA reported, but their vehicle was burned.

The agency quoted a police spokesman as saying that authorities were investigating the attack in the town of Awamiya. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Mike Collett-White)