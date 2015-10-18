FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Aster DM Healthcare in $245 mln Saudi hospital investment
October 18, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Aster DM Healthcare in $245 mln Saudi hospital investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Aster DM Healthcare, a Dubai-based healthcare company, has bought an additional 57 percent stake in a hospital in Riyadh for 900 million dirhams ($245 million), it said on Sunday.

The investment in Sanad Hospital, which brings Aster DM Healthcare’s total ownership stake to 97 percent, means it now has six hospitals in the Gulf Arab region, the statement said.

In addition to Aster DM Healthcare’s footprint in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), it also has operations in India, Jordan and Philippines. It has five greenfield projects underway in the GCC including a new hospital in Qatar and three in the United Arab Emirates, the statement added.

$1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
