DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Hollandi Bank, the kingdom’s oldest lender, said on Tuesday its board had recommended paying a cash dividend of 0.25 riyals ($0.06) per share for 2015.

The bank had proposed paying a dividend of 1 riyal per share for 2014, according to bourse data. ($1 = 3.7514 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)