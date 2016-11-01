FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Hollandi Bank says shareholders approve name change plan
November 1, 2016 / 5:56 AM / in 10 months

Saudi Hollandi Bank says shareholders approve name change plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Saudi Hollandi Bank have approved a proposal from the board of Saudi Arabia's oldest lender to change its name, a bourse filing said on Tuesday.

No timeframe for the rebranding was given in the statement, which came following a shareholders' meeting the previous day.

Industry sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last month, when the bank announced its plans, that the name could be changed to First Saudi Bank.

Founded in 1926 as the first bank in Saudi Arabia, the lender was originally part of the Netherlands Trading Society and was set up to serve haj pilgrims from the Dutch East Indies, now Indonesia. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

