Saudi Hollandi Bank posts 19.4 pct rise in Q1 net profit
#Financials
April 9, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

Saudi Hollandi Bank posts 19.4 pct rise in Q1 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Hollandi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s eighth-largest listed bank, said its first quarter net profit rose 19.4 percent over last year, beating analyst expectations.

The lender said it made a net profit of 346.3 million riyals ($92.3 million) in the first three months of 2013, compared with net profit of 290 million riyals in the first quarter of 2012, a bourse filing said on Tuesday.

Five analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the bank to earn net profit of 315 million riyals in the quarter. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
