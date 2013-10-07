Saudi Hollandi Q3 net profit up 37 percent, beating view

DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Hollandi Bank reported a rise in third-quarter net profit of 37 percent over the same period last year to 433.3 million riyals ($115.5 million) on Monday, beating analyst forecasts.

Saudi Arabia’s eighth largest listed bank attributed the improvement in earnings to a rise in operating income, without elaborating, in a bourse statement.

Five analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast it would post, on average, a net profit of 398.9 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by David French)