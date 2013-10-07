FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Hollandi Q3 net profit up 37 percent, beating view
Sections
Featured
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Energy industry says 'no thanks' to Trump offer of marine sanctuaries
Energy industry says 'no thanks' to Trump offer of marine sanctuaries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 7, 2013 / 1:14 PM / 4 years ago

Saudi Hollandi Q3 net profit up 37 percent, beating view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Hollandi Bank reported a rise in third-quarter net profit of 37 percent over the same period last year to 433.3 million riyals ($115.5 million) on Monday, beating analyst forecasts.

Saudi Arabia’s eighth largest listed bank attributed the improvement in earnings to a rise in operating income, without elaborating, in a bourse statement.

Five analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast it would post, on average, a net profit of 398.9 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.