Saudi Hollandi Bank Q4 net profit rises 33 pct, beats forecasts
#Financials
January 11, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi Hollandi Bank Q4 net profit rises 33 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Hollandi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s oldest lender, beats analyst expectations after posting a 33 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on the back of a rise in operating income.

The lender, partly-owned by Royal Bank of Scotland, said in a bourse filing it made 461.9 million riyals ($123.1 million) in the three months to December 31, compared to 347.3 million riyals in the corresponding quarter of 2013.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast it would post, on average, a net profit of 433.03 million riyals.

The bank cited an increase in operating income, which rose 20 percent year-on-year to 805.1 million riyals in the fourth quarter, for the profit hike, without elaborating.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

Its net profit for 2014 was 1.82 billion riyals, a 21.3 percent increase on the previous year, which it also attributed to a rise in operating income. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
