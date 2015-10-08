Saudi Hollandi Bank Q3 net profit rises 6.8 pct

DUBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Hollandi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s oldest lender, reported a 6.8 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday that narrowly missed analyst forecasts.

The lender made a profit of 493 million riyals ($131.47 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 461.8 million riyals in the corresponding quarter of 2014, according to a bourse filing.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average Hollandi would make a quarterly profit of 511.8 million riyals.

Total operating income for the quarter rose 8.8 percent to 880 million riyals and profit from special commissions grew 19 percent to 605.7 million riyals.

Hollandi’s loans portfolio stood at 73.19 billion riyals at the end of September, 15.5 percent higher than the same point of 2014, according to the statement.

Its deposit base increased 13.8 percent year-on-year to 82.7 billion riyals.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.