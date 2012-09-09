FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Hollandi to issue 1.4 bln riyal sukuk
#Credit Markets
September 9, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Saudi Hollandi to issue 1.4 bln riyal sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Hollandi Bank plans to issue a 1.4 billion riyal ($373 million) private placement sukuk, or Islamic bond, it said in a bourse statement on Sunday.

“Saudi Hollandi Bank’s board of directors approved on September 9 the issuing of sukuk worth 1.4 billion riyals as a private offering to support its capital base by using a sharia compliant structure,” it said.

The issue is subject to the approval of the capital market authorities. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
