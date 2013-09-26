Saudi Hollandi Bank plans capital-boosting sukuk sale

DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Hollandi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s eighth-largest listed bank, plans to sell a capital-boosting Islamic bond to private investors, it said in a bourse statement on Thursday.

The lender said its board approved plans to issue the Islamic bond subject to approval from relevant authorities. It did not mention the amount it plans to raise from the offer.

The bank sold a 1.4 billion riyals Islamic bond in November to boost its Tier 2, or supplementary capital. The seven-year offering, with an option to be redeemed by the issuer after five years, was priced at 1.15 percent over the six-month Saudi interbank offered rate (Saibor).

Saudi banks are well capitalised compared with their Western peers but some have sought to boost their capital ratios in recent months following years of high lending growth. Saudi Hollandi’s capital adequacy ratio, a measure of a bank’s financial health, was 16.4 percent at the end of the second quarter, according to its financial results. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by David French)