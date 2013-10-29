FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Hollandi Bank gets shareholder nod for capital-boosting sukuk
October 29, 2013 / 5:12 AM / 4 years ago

Saudi Hollandi Bank gets shareholder nod for capital-boosting sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Hollandi Bank, part-owned by Royal Bank of Scotland, received shareholder approval to issue an Islamic bond which would boost its capital, it said on Tuesday.

The board was authorised to set the size and the terms of the transaction, a statement to the Saudi bourse said, without elaborating further.

Saudi Hollandi said last month it would ask shareholders to approval the issue, the latest bank in the kingdom to eye selling a debt instrument to improve capital ratios after a period of high lending growth in the Gulf Arab country.

The bank completed a 1.4 billion riyals ($373.3 million) sukuk issue in November 2012 which enhanced its Tier 2, or supplementary capital. ($1 = 3.7504 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

