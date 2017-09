DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Hollandi Bank has privately placed a 2.5 billion riyal ($666.6 million) tier 2 Islamic bond or sukuk, the lender said in a bourse statement on Sunday.

The sukuk, which will support the Bank’s capital base, has a tenor of ten years. It carries a half yearly profit of six- month Saudi Interbank Offered Rate (SIBOR) plus 1.55 percent. ($1 = 3.7506 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)