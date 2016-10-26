FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
IMF's Lagarde: Saudi Arabia should keep reining in budget
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 10 months ago

IMF's Lagarde: Saudi Arabia should keep reining in budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia should continue to rein in its spending and seek more ways to raise revenues despite recent increases in oil prices, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

In a statement issued in Riyadh, Lagarde said she welcomed steps that Saudi Arabia has taken to reduce its reliance on oil and increase new employment opportunities.

"Fiscal adjustment has started, with the government containing expenditures and raising additional revenues," Lagarde said. "These efforts should continue over the medium-term including through further increases in energy prices which are still low by international standards, further revenue-raising measures including from the planned introduction of excises and the VAT at the GCC level, and further spending restraint."

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.