IMF's Lagarde praises GCC's management of oil prices

RIYADH, Oct 6 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Saturday praised Gulf Arab countries’ good management of oil prices and reserves.

Lagarde was speaking at a news conference after meeting with senior officials from the six oil exporters in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

She predicted “sustainable growth but at slightly reduced rates in the years to come” for the GCC countries, which are Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.