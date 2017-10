JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, June 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics released the following May c o nsumer price data on Saturday. SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION 05/12 04/12 05/11 pct change month/month 0.2 0.2 0.4 pct change year/year 5.1 5.3 4.6 NOTE. Analysts polled by Reuters in March predicted average inflation in the world's top crude oil exporter would slow to 4.9 percent in 2012 from a three-year low of 5.0 percent in 2011.