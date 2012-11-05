FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi central bank expects inflation pressure to ease in Q4
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

Saudi central bank expects inflation pressure to ease in Q4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s central bank expects inflationary pressures in the biggest Arab economy to continue decreasing in the fourth quarter of this year, it said in a report on Monday.

Spending usually increases during the annual Haj pilgrimage season, which ended last week, as nearly 3 million pilgrims flock to Mecca and Medina. But Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate has been slowing gradually since peaking at 5.4 percent in February and March.

“The available data indicates...the expectation of a continuing slowdown in inflation levels during the fourth quarter of 2012,” the report said.

Annual inflation for September slowed to 3.6 percent from 3.8 percent in August.

“Local prices for products and services have witnessed a large decline in growth rates for the third quarter. There was also a decline in inflation in the renovation, rents, fuel and water category, and the transport and communications category, which is expected to continue through the fourth quarter of 2012,” the report said.

Last year, the government promised to build half a million new homes to ease a housing shortage which has been responsible for pushing up costs in that sector.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.