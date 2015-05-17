FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi April inflation flat at 2.0 pct y/y
May 17, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi April inflation flat at 2.0 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of
Statistics released the following April consumer price data on
Sunday, showing inflation flat at its March level, which was the
lowest since at least September 2012 when the current data
series began.

SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION       04/15     03/15     04/14     
 pct change month/month         0.3       0.1       0.3
 pct change  year/year          2.0       2.0       2.7

    NOTE. Prices of housing and utilities rose 3.1 pct from a
year earlier in April, while food and beverage prices climbed
1.3 percent.
    The data are based on the 2007 consumer basket with the
series beginning in September 2012.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
