Saudi May inflation rises to 2.1 pct y/y
#Market News
June 11, 2015 / 6:27 AM / in 2 years

Saudi May inflation rises to 2.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of
Statistics released the following May consumer price data on
Thursday, showing inflation accelerated to 2.1 percent
year-on-year in May from 2.0 percent in April.

SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION       05/15     04/15     05/14     
 pct change month/month         0.2       0.3       0.1
 pct change  year/year          2.1       2.0       2.7

    NOTE. Prices of housing and utilities rose 3.1 pct from a
year earlier in May, while food and beverage prices climbed 1.4
percent.
    The data are based on the 2007 consumer basket with the
series beginning in September 2012.

 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)

