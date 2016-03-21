FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi February inflation edges down to 4.2 pct
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

Saudi February inflation edges down to 4.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of
Statistics released the following February consumer price data
on Monday.
    
SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION      02/16     01/16     02/15     
pct change month/month        -0.1       1.9       0.0
pct change year/year           4.2       4.3       2.1

NOTE. Transport costs surged 12.7 percent from a year earlier in
February after the government hiked gasoline prices in late
December.
    Prices of housing and utilities climbed 8.2 percent
year-on-year after utility fees were raised in December; food
and beverage prices rose 1.3 percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.