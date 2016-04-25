TABLE-Saudi March inflation edges up to 4.3 pct

April 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics released the following March consumer price data on Monday. SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION 03/16 02/16 03/15 pct change month/month 0.2 -0.1 0.1 pct change year/year 4.3 4.2 2.0 NOTE. Transport costs surged 12.4 percent from a year earlier in March after the government hiked gasoline prices in late December. Prices of housing and utilities climbed 8.5 percent year-on-year after utility fees were raised in December; food and beverage prices rose 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)