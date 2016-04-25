FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Saudi March inflation edges up to 4.3 pct
April 25, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Saudi March inflation edges up to 4.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of
Statistics released the following March consumer price data on
Monday.
    
SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION      03/16     02/16     03/15     
pct change month/month         0.2      -0.1       0.1
pct change year/year           4.3       4.2       2.0

NOTE. Transport costs surged 12.4 percent from a year earlier in
March after the government hiked gasoline prices in late
December.
    Prices of housing and utilities climbed 8.5 percent
year-on-year after utility fees were raised in December; food
and beverage prices rose 0.6 percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)

