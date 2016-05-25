FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Saudi April inflation edges down to 4.2 pct
May 25, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Saudi April inflation edges down to 4.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of
Statistics released the following April consumer price data on
Wednesday.
    
SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION      04/16     03/16     04/15     
pct change month/month         0.2       0.2       0.3
pct change year/year           4.2       4.3       2.0

NOTE. Transport costs jumped 12.5 percent from a year earlier in
April after the government hiked gasoline prices in late
December.
    Prices of housing and utilities climbed 7.5 percent after
utility fees were raised in December; food and beverage prices
rose 0.8 percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

