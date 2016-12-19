TABLE-Food prices push Saudi November inflation down to year-low of 2.3 pct

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics released the following November consumer price data on Monday, showing inflation at its lowest level this year. SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION 11/16 10/16 11/15 pct change month/month -0.2 -0.1 0.1 pct change year/year 2.3 2.6 2.3 NOTE. Transport costs rose 7.7 percent from a year earlier in November after the government increased gasoline prices last December as an austerity measure. Prices of housing and utilities climbed 6.4 percent after utility fees were raised in December, but food and beverage prices fell 2.6 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)