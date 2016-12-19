FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Food prices push Saudi November inflation down to year-low of 2.3 pct
December 19, 2016 / 8:03 AM / 8 months ago

TABLE-Food prices push Saudi November inflation down to year-low of 2.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of
Statistics released the following November consumer price data
on Monday, showing inflation at its lowest level this year.

SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION       11/16     10/16     11/15     
pct change month/month         -0.2      -0.1       0.1
pct change year/year            2.3       2.6       2.3
    
NOTE. Transport costs rose 7.7 percent from a year earlier in
November after the government increased gasoline prices last
December as an austerity measure.
    Prices of housing and utilities climbed 6.4 percent after
utility fees were raised in December, but food and beverage
prices fell 2.6 percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

