FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
TABLE-Food prices push Saudi inflation down to 1.7 pct, lowest in 10 years
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2017 / 9:56 AM / 7 months ago

TABLE-Food prices push Saudi inflation down to 1.7 pct, lowest in 10 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of
Statistics released the following December consumer price data
on Monday, showing inflation at its lowest level in at least 10
years.

SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION       12/16     11/16     12/15     
pct change month/month         -0.5      -0.2      0.1
pct change year/year            1.7       2.3      2.3 
    
NOTE. Food and beverage prices fell 4.3 percent from a year
earlier, partly because of the strong U.S. dollar, to which the
Saudi riyal is pegged.
    Prices of housing and utilities climbed 6.4 percent and
transport costs jumped 7.5 percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dominic Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.