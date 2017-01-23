TABLE-Food prices push Saudi inflation down to 1.7 pct, lowest in 10 years

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics released the following December consumer price data on Monday, showing inflation at its lowest level in at least 10 years. SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION 12/16 11/16 12/15 pct change month/month -0.5 -0.2 0.1 pct change year/year 1.7 2.3 2.3 NOTE. Food and beverage prices fell 4.3 percent from a year earlier, partly because of the strong U.S. dollar, to which the Saudi riyal is pegged. Prices of housing and utilities climbed 6.4 percent and transport costs jumped 7.5 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dominic Evans)