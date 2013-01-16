FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi December inflation unchanged at +3.9 pct
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 10:35 AM / 5 years ago

Saudi December inflation unchanged at +3.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of
Statistics released the following December consumer price data
on Wednesday.

 BASE YEAR 1999:
SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION       12/12      11/12      12/11
 pct change month/month         0.2        0.3        0.2
 pct change  year/year          3.9        3.9        5.3

BASE YEAR 2007:
SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION       12/12      11/12      12/11
 pct change month/month         0.2        0.2        0.1
 pct change  year/year          3.6        3.4        n/a
    NOTE. The statistics office introduced a new base year for
its consumer price index, 2007, but has also continued
publishing data based on 1999. Analysts polled by Reuters in
September expected average inflation (base 1999) to remain at
5.0 percent in 2012.

