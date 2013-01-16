Saudi December inflation unchanged at +3.9 pct

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics released the following December consumer price data on Wednesday. BASE YEAR 1999: SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION 12/12 11/12 12/11 pct change month/month 0.2 0.3 0.2 pct change year/year 3.9 3.9 5.3 BASE YEAR 2007: SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION 12/12 11/12 12/11 pct change month/month 0.2 0.2 0.1 pct change year/year 3.6 3.4 n/a NOTE. The statistics office introduced a new base year for its consumer price index, 2007, but has also continued publishing data based on 1999. Analysts polled by Reuters in September expected average inflation (base 1999) to remain at 5.0 percent in 2012.