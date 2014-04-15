TABLE-Saudi Arabia March inflation edges down to 2.6 pct

April 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics released the following March consumer price data on Tuesday. SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION 03/14 02/14 03/13 pct change month/month 0.2 0.1 0.3 pct change year/year 2.6 2.8 3.9 NOTE - Housing rents jumped 4.5 percent from a year earlier in March, while the overall housing and utilities group increased 4.1 percent. Food and beverage prices rose 3.8 percent. Analysts polled by Reuters in January expected average inflation in the world's top crude oil exporter to remain steady at 3.5 percent in 2014 and climb to 4.0 percent in 2015. The data is based on the 2007 consumer basket. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)