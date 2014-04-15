FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Saudi Arabia March inflation edges down to 2.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Saudi Arabia March inflation edges down to 2.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of
Statistics released the following March consumer price data on
Tuesday.

SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION       03/14     02/14     03/13 
 pct change month/month         0.2       0.1       0.3 
 pct change  year/year          2.6       2.8       3.9 
   NOTE - Housing rents jumped 4.5 percent from a year earlier
in March, while the overall housing and utilities group
increased 4.1 percent. Food and beverage prices rose 3.8
percent.
    Analysts polled by Reuters in January expected average
inflation in the world's top crude oil exporter to remain steady
at 3.5 percent in 2014 and climb to 4.0 percent in 2015.
 
    The data is based on the 2007 consumer basket.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.