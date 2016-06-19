FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Saudi May inflation edges down to 4.1 pct
June 19, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Saudi May inflation edges down to 4.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of
Statistics released the following May consumer price data on
Sunday.
    
SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION      05/16     04/16     05/15     
pct change month/month         0.0       0.2       0.2
pct change year/year           4.1       4.2       2.1

NOTE. Transport costs jumped 11.3 percent from a year earlier in
May after the government hiked gasoline prices in late December.
    Prices of housing and utilities climbed 7.7 percent after
utility fees were raised in December; food and beverage prices
rose 0.3 percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
