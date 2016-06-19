TABLE-Saudi May inflation edges down to 4.1 pct

June 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics released the following May consumer price data on Sunday. SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION 05/16 04/16 05/15 pct change month/month 0.0 0.2 0.2 pct change year/year 4.1 4.2 2.1 NOTE. Transport costs jumped 11.3 percent from a year earlier in May after the government hiked gasoline prices in late December. Prices of housing and utilities climbed 7.7 percent after utility fees were raised in December; food and beverage prices rose 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Gareth Jones)