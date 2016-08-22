FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Saudi annual inflation slips to 3.8 pct in July
August 22, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Saudi annual inflation slips to 3.8 pct in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of
Statistics released the following July consumer price data on
Monday, showing inflation at its lowest level this year.
    
SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION      07/16     06/16     07/15     
pct change month/month         0.1       0.3       0.3
pct change year/year           3.8       4.1       2.2

NOTE. Transport costs jumped 9.4 percent from a year earlier
after the government raised gasoline prices in late December as
an austerity measure.
    Prices of housing and utilities rose 7.5 percent after
utility fees were raised in December, but food and beverage
prices edged down 0.1 percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)

