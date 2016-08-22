TABLE-Saudi annual inflation slips to 3.8 pct in July

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics released the following July consumer price data on Monday, showing inflation at its lowest level this year. SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION 07/16 06/16 07/15 pct change month/month 0.1 0.3 0.3 pct change year/year 3.8 4.1 2.2 NOTE. Transport costs jumped 9.4 percent from a year earlier after the government raised gasoline prices in late December as an austerity measure. Prices of housing and utilities rose 7.5 percent after utility fees were raised in December, but food and beverage prices edged down 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)