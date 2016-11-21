FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
CORRECTED,TABLE-Saudi October inflation falls to lowest this year
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 9 months ago

CORRECTED,TABLE-Saudi October inflation falls to lowest this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects month/month rate to minus 0.1 pct from plus 0.1 pct)
    RIYADH, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department
of Statistics released the following October consumer price data
on Monday, showing inflation at its lowest level this year.

SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION       10/16     09/16     10/15
pct change month/month         -0.1       0.0       0.3
pct change year/year            2.6       3.0       2.4
    
NOTE. Transport costs rose 7.3 percent from a year earlier after
the government increased gasoline prices in December as an
austerity measure.
    Prices of housing and utilities climbed 6.5 percent after
utility fees were raised in December, but food and beverage
prices fell 2.1 percent.

 (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.