FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
TABLE-Saudi consumer price deflation deepens in April
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 6:48 AM / 3 months ago

TABLE-Saudi consumer price deflation deepens in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Central Department of
Statistics released the following April consumer price data on
Tuesday, showing consumer prices dropping year-on-year for a
fourth straight month.
    In January, inflation turned negative for the first time in
over a decade.

SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION       04/17     03/17     04/16     
pct change month/month           0.1      -0.1       0.2 
pct change year/year            -0.6      -0.4       4.2
    
NOTE. Food and beverage prices fell 2.6 percent from a year
earlier in April, partly because of a strong U.S. dollar, to
which the Saudi riyal is pegged, compared to year-earlier
levels.
    Prices of housing and utilities rose 0.5 percent but
transport costs dropped 2.2 percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.