S.Arabia replaces intelligence head with ex-envoy to US
July 19, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

S.Arabia replaces intelligence head with ex-envoy to US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has replaced intelligence chief Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz with its former ambassador to the United States Prince Bandar bin Sultan, the Saudi Press Agency said on Thursday, citing a royal decree.

“His Royal Highness Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz is relieved from his position as head of the Presidency of General Intelligence and appointed a special envoy and advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Abdullah with the rank of minister,” said the text of the royal decree carried on SPA.

It added that Prince Bandar had been appointed the new intelligence chief and would retain his role as secretary general of the National Security Council.

