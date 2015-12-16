Saudi c.bank raises reverse repo rate, leaves repo rate unchanged-SPA

RIYADH, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s central bank raised its benchmark reverse repurchase rate on Wednesday by 25 basis points to 50 basis points, state news agency SPA reported.

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) left the repo rate unchanged, SPA said. It cited SAMA as saying the decision, which takes effect immediately, came in light of developments in local and international financial markets.

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the first time in nine years on Wednesday, signaling faith that the U.S. economy had largely overcome the wounds of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Saudi Arabia’s currency is pegged to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Hugh Lawson)