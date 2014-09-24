FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Sipchem starts plastics plant with South Korea's Hanwha Chemical
September 24, 2014

Saudi Sipchem starts plastics plant with South Korea's Hanwha Chemical

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) said on Wednesday it had started trial operations of a new plant in Riyadh along with South Korea’s Hanwha Chemical.

The plant, which has an annual production capacity of 1,000 tonnes of plastic moulds, cost an estimated 110 million riyals ($29.3 million) to build, Sipchem said in a bourse filing.

Sipchem owns 75 percent of the joint venture, which is called Saudi Specialty Products Co, while Hanwha owns the rest. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

