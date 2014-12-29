FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sipchem's new chemicals plant to start operating in first quarter
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 29, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Sipchem's new chemicals plant to start operating in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) said the initial start-up of its new polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) plant will begin in the first quarter of 2015.

The company has been testing the plant’s main equipment in preparation for the launch, it said in a statement on Monday. The facility is located in Saudi Arabia’s Jubail Industrial City.

The plant will manufacture up to 63,000 tonnes per year of PBT resin. The material is a highly-specialised thermal polymer used in electrical and electronic material production in the automotive industry, as well as in the production of IT based materials.

Reporting By Tom Arnold. Editing by Jane Merriman

