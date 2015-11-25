FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi property company Alandalus plans December IPO
November 25, 2015 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi property company Alandalus plans December IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Alandalus Property Co will launch an initial public offering (IPO) in mid-December, the market regulator said in a statement on Wednesday, the first flotation since the kingdom allowed direct foreign share ownership.

Alandalus aims to sell 21 million shares, representing 30 percent of its share capital, the statement said.

An unspecified portion of these shares will be allocated to institutional investors via a book-building process. The remainder will then be offered to the public from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23 inclusive.

Alandalus is based in Saudi’s capital Riyadh, was incorporated in 2006 and is involved in commercial real estate development and investment, its website says.

Saudi Arabia has permitted direct foreign share ownership since mid-June.

The stock index is down 13.5 percent this year and hit a 35-month low last week as the sustained slump in oil prices hurt earnings in the important petrochemicals sector and Standard & Poor’s downgraded the kingdom’s debt. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David Goodman)

