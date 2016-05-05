FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi bourse selects HSBC to advise it on planned 2018 listing
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 5, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

Saudi bourse selects HSBC to advise it on planned 2018 listing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - The Saudi Stock Exchange has selected HSBC Saudi Arabia to advise on its own planned flotation scheduled for 2018, the exchange, known as Tadawul, said in a statement on Thursday.

“The appointment of a financial adviser is an important milestone in the beginning of the IPO (initial public offering) journey which is planned to take place by 2018 after obtaining the necessary approvals,” the short statement said.

Tadawul Chief Executive Khalid al-Hussan told Reuters on Tuesday the exchange would make a decision “in the coming days” on who it would select as its advisor.

Three banking sources said the decision was made at a meeting of Tadawul’s board on Thursday. The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Tadawul is by far the largest stock market in the Middle East, with a market capitalisation of 1.51 trillion riyals ($402.8 billion), according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.7490 riyals) (Reporting by David French; editing by Susan Thoma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.