FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi accuses Iran of undermining regional security
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 10, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi accuses Iran of undermining regional security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister accused Iran on Sunday of interfering in Arab affairs and undermining regional security, speaking at an emergency Arab League session called to discuss growing tensions between the regional rivals.

The crisis between the Sunni Muslim kingdom and Shi‘ite Muslim power Iran, both major oil exporters, started when Saudi Arabia executed Shi‘ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr on Jan. 2, triggering outrage among Shi‘ites across the Middle East and attacks on Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic missions in Iran.

“These attacks clearly reflect the approach that the Iranian policy is taking in our Arab region specifically ... with its interference in the affairs of the (region‘s) states and instigation of sectarian strife and shaking its security and stability,” said Jubeir. (Reporting by Eric Knecht)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.