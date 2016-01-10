Saudi FM says further Iranian support for "terrorism" will meet opposition from all Arab countries

CAIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Sunday at an emergency Arab League meeting that if Iran continues to support “terrorism, sectarianism and violence”, it would face opposition from all Arab countries.

The meeting was held to discuss escalating tensions between Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi‘ite power Iran, which started when Saudi authorities executed Shi‘ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr on Jan. 2, stirring Shi‘ite outrage across the Middle East.

Jubeir added that a subsequent attack on the Saudi Arabian embassy in Iran was the latest incident in three decades of aggression on the part of Iran, which he said needed to help fight terrorism rather than support it. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Mark Heinrich)