UPDATE 1-Four armed men set Saudi Aramco bus on fire in oil province
January 5, 2016 / 9:46 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Four armed men set Saudi Aramco bus on fire in oil province

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Aramco’s statement)

DUBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Four armed men set a bus on fire on Tuesday carrying workers in Saudi Arabia’s oil-producing Eastern Province, state news agency SPA reported.

State oil company Saudi Aramco said none of its employees had been injured but gave no further details.

SPA said the men had stopped the bus in the district of Qatif, the home of prominent Shi‘ite Muslim cleric Nimr al-Nimr, who was executed on Saturday with 46 other men.

Nimr’s execution has angered Shi‘ites across the Middle East and caused a major diplomatic row between mainly Shi‘ite Iran and Saudi Arabia’s conservative Sunni monarchy.

Social media showed pictures and footage of the bus burning. (Reporting by Reuters Gulf bureau; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
