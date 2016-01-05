FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German minister urges Riyadh, Tehran to focus on opposing ISIS
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 5, 2016 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

German minister urges Riyadh, Tehran to focus on opposing ISIS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Iran owe it to the international community to put aside their differences in the Middle East and focus on opposing Islamic State, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier told newspaper Bild.

Saudi Arabia cut its ties with Iran on Sunday in response to the storming of its embassy in Tehran in an escalating row between the rival Middle East powers over Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shi‘ite Muslim cleric.

Steinmeier urged both countries to show responsibility and focus on calming the region and opposing the radical Islamist movement he referred to by the acronym ISIS.

“I hope that the turbulence will soon end, reason prevails and Riyadh and Tehran focus on what’s really important - defusing the military conflicts, fostering political solutions in Syria, Yemen and elsewhere and thus pulling the rug out from under ISIS,” he told Bild in an interview published on Tuesday.

“The whole Middle East, and especially Saudi Arabia and Iran, are somewhat indebted to us,” he said. “The international community has worked extensively for years to bring peace to the interrelated conflicts in the region.”

“Now we need responsible actors in the region who act responsibly, in Riyadh as well as in Tehran,” he said. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.