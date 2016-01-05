UPDATE 1-German minister urges Riyadh, Tehran to focus on opposing ISIS

(Adds comments from foreign ministry source)

BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Iran owe it to the international community to put aside their differences in the Middle East and focus on opposing Islamic State, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier told newspaper Bild.

Saudi Arabia cut its ties with Iran on Sunday in response to the storming of its embassy in Tehran in an escalating row between the rival Middle East powers over Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shi‘ite Muslim cleric.

Steinmeier urged both countries to show responsibility and focus on calming the region and opposing the radical Islamist movement he referred to by the acronym ISIS.

“I hope that the turbulence will soon end, reason prevails and Riyadh and Tehran focus on what’s really important - defusing the military conflicts, fostering political solutions in Syria, Yemen and elsewhere and thus pulling the rug out from under ISIS,” he told Bild in an interview published on Tuesday.

“The whole Middle East, and especially Saudi Arabia and Iran, are somewhat indebted to us,” he said. “The international community has worked extensively for years to bring peace to the interrelated conflicts in the region.”

A source at the German foreign ministry said Steinmeier had held telephone conversations with both his Saudi and his Iranian counterparts on Tuesday and had urged them to prevent tensions escalating further. (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Sabine Siebold; Editing by Tom Heneghan)