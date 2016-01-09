FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi foreign minister says looking at more measures against Iran
January 9, 2016

Saudi foreign minister says looking at more measures against Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Saturday his country was looking into additional measures to take against Iran.

Adel al-Jubeir’s comments came in a press conference after an extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), convened to discuss tensions with Iran after attacks on Saudi missions there.

“We are looking at additional measures to be taken if it (Iran) continues with its current policies,” Jubeir said. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan)

