a year ago
Saudi Mufti says Iran's leaders "not Muslims" - media
September 7, 2016 / 6:11 AM / a year ago

Saudi Mufti says Iran's leaders "not Muslims" - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh, the highest religious authority in the country, said in remarks published on Wednesday that the leaders of regional rival Iran were not Muslims and saw Sunni Muslims as their enemy.

Referring to the Iranian leadership, the English-language Arab News website quoted him as saying: "We have to understand that they are not Muslims ... Their enmity toward Muslims is old and their main enemies are the followers of Sunnah (Sunnis)."

He said Iranian leaders were "followers of magus", a term that refers to Zoroastrianism, the dominant belief in Persia until the Muslim Arab invasion of today's Iran thirteen centuries ago.

Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
