Syria's opposition urges all Arab states to cut Iran ties
January 5, 2016 / 2:36 AM / 2 years ago

Syria's opposition urges all Arab states to cut Iran ties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s political opposition in exile urged all Arab countries on Monday to sever diplomatic ties with Iran after Saudi Arabia, a strong supporter of the Syrian opposition, cut relations with Tehran.

Saudi Arabia has been rallying Sunni allies to its side in a growing diplomatic row with Iran, deepening a sectarian split across the Middle East following its execution of a prominent Shi‘ite cleric.

The Turkey-based Syrian National Coalition declared its support for Riyadh’s move, calling on “all Arab and Islamic countries to take a similar step” and criticised what it said was Iran’s support for militias in Syria and Iraq.

Iran supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whose forces, backed also by Russia, are fighting against an array of insurgent groups including rebels backed by Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region.

Sunni-Shi‘ite tension in the region spilled over on Saturday night when Iranian protesters stormed the kingdom’s embassy in Tehran after Saudi Arabia executed a prominent Shi‘ite cleric.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Dominic Evans

